Murder in the Foggia area, the link with organized crime is excluded

Fear a Marina of Lesinain the Foggia: a 45-year-old man was shot dead at the entrance to the Holiday bathhouse, located in Punta Pietre Nere. He arrived on the spot 118 staff, but there was nothing for the man to do. The carabinieri of the provincial command are investigating the incident Foggia. According to initial findings, the man was killed a few meters from the bathing establishment, in the parking lot, creating fear among the swimmers.

At the moment, according to what Ansa writes, investigators exclude links to organized crime in the murder performed in the parking lot of the Hiday beach in Marina di Lesina (Foggia), around noon. The victim, Maurizio Cologno, 52 (not 45 as it was first learned) was from San Severo and had a criminal record. He was killed with numerous shots from a drone weapon.

THE carabinieri are conducting the investigation also with the help of the images of the video surveillance cameras from which the presence of witnesses could emerge useful for reconstructing the dynamics of the event and identifying the person responsible.

