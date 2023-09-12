The Taranto Police Headquarters issued the first measures following the serious events that characterized the end of the match. Daspo’s measures were notified to three Foggia ultras

The first measures have arrived following the accidents in Taranto-Foggia which caused a fire in the guest sector of the Iacovone Stadium. Three Daspos were issued against three ultras from Foggia.

Accidents at the Iacovone Stadium, Daspo to three Foggia ultras

The Taranto Police Headquarters issued the first measures following serious disturbances in the away section of the Iacovone Stadium during the Taranto-Foggia match, a match valid for the first day of the Serie C championship and won 2-0 by the home team.

Three ultras from Foggia have been identified who were notified of the Daspo measures issued by the Taranto Police Commissioner Massimo Gambino. At the end of the match, two ultras from Foggia, aged 46 and 57 respectively, climbed onto the external fence of the Iacovone stadium, one brandishing a stick and trying to hit the police personnel deployed outside the structure, the other railing violently. For the 46-year-old the Daspo amounts to 5 years, for his partner 3 years. See also The Emilian derby between Modena and Parma ends 1-1: Benedyczak responds to Diaw

The third 20-year-old Foggia supporter threw a smoke bomb onto the pitch as he entered the away corner. For the young man the Daspo amounts to three years. Investigations and analyzes of the images from the stadium’s surveillance cameras are still underway to trace those responsible for the fire set at the end of the match.

September 12, 2023 (modified September 12, 2023 | 2.59 pm)

