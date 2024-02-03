Principal kicked and punched in Foggia

After Taranto, it's Foggia's turn. The principal of the Bozzini-Fasani middle school in Lucera was the victim of an attack, beaten by the mother of a student for not having given a more severe punishment to a student who had hit her son.



As Corriere della Sera writes, “attacked with kicks and punches, the principal was treated in the emergency room, suffering bruises that could be healed in a week. The background, however, dated back to last week. The son of the woman who beat up Trivisonne had been repeatedly hit by a classmate, while a third boy filmed the scene with a cell phone. The latter two received a five-day suspension. Too few for the mother, who showed up at school twice.”

«The first – the injured manager tells Corriere della Sera – was to say that he agreed with the sanction. The second, the next day, breaking into the vice presidency. Suddenly he hit me with a sequence of kicks and punches. The vice-principal tried in vain to stop her.”