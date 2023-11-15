Maxi blitz against crime in the province of Foggia. From operation ‘Troy’ to the new investigations: the details

Others 12 illegal properties made in the neighborhoodSan Bernardino‘ to San Severoin the province of Foggiawere discovered and kidnapped by the State Police and the local Police. The preventive measure was issued by the investigating judge of the court of the Daunian capital, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. It’s about the fifth seizurewhich also arose from an investigative activity which sees numerous people, still in the process of being identified, investigated for the crimes of illegal occupation and former building abuse.

The new investigations in the ‘Troy’ and ‘Troy2’ vein

The investigation activities, still in progress, follow the line of inquiry of operations’Troy‘ And ‘Troy 2‘ carried out in recent months by the State Police, in particular by the Flying Squad, with numerous arrests for dealing of narcotic substances in the neighborhood. The Foggia Prosecutor’s Office has put the spotlight on the whole San Bernardino neighborhood which has now become, over the years, the object of wild construction of illegal buildings on public land also used as drug dealing areas And coffee shop for substance use. Hence the strategy of the Prosecutor’s Office to build a single operational front, between the Foggia Police Headquarters (Flying Squad) and the San Severo Local Police, for investigation activities. The primary aim is to physically attack those drug dealing places to restore legality also from an environmental and urban planning point of view.

The investigations they covered one new series of buildings in the heart of the San Bernardino neighborhood built wildly on public land absence of the required authorization titles And without usability. From the investigation activities, still in progress, it emerged that the people reported, by carrying out the illegal works, invaded public lands. Furthermore, they continued to occupy them and profit from them, given that the seized artefacts were used as a shelter-depot for vehicles, acting as actual appurtenances to the homes.

The Flying Squad of Foggia and the Local Police of San Severo found a urban transformation of the area with a concrete alteration of the original intended use. Public spaces would have been occupied for private purposes while they could have been used for streets and sidewalks or public utility areas.

