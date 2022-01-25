A turnaround, and then the relaunch. In a hectic day for the Rossoneri colors, Foggia, group C of Serie C, first risked being left without a coach and then renewed the confidence of all the technical staff. The tensions had started on Sunday. After the defeat at home against Latina (1-3), the club had formalized the divorce with sporting director Giuseppe Pavone, a career alongside the Bohemian coach since the days of the “Foggia of miracles”. Zeman did not show up at the training camp this afternoon to direct the usual session: intending to resign?

twist

–

And while the first team’s training was directed by the goalkeeper trainer Botticella, Zeman came to the Zaccheria to confront the club. If the premises led to a goodbye, the result was surprising. In comparison, the Bohemian convinced President Nicola Canonico to retrace his steps, reintegrating Pavone into society. With a press release in the evening then, the relaunch: Foggia has formalized the extension of the contract of the coach, the sporting director and all the staff members until 2023. “We are happy to have found the right agreement and have already extended now the reports “commented the president Nicola Canonico,” a work of all the Rossoneri management to pursue the most ambitious goals “.