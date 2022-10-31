She would have been segregated and raped by three twenty-year-olds in a garage on the outskirts of Cerignola, in the province of Foggia: the victim was a 13-year-old girl, who allegedly suffered violence on the evening of 28 October last and then told what happened to her parents. The family filed a complaint with the local police station. At the position of the three teenagers she is now under the attention of the investigators: according to what we learn they would have attracted the very young girl with an excuse inside the garage of one of them. Immediately after the report, the police searched the room, which is located in via Melfi, finding some doses of hashish.