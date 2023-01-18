They lure a 13-year-old girl on social media, drug her and rape her in a box. Three arrests in the Foggia area

A real nightmare, the one experienced in the last month of October From one 13 years old on the outskirts of Cerignola, in the Foggia area: drugged and raped in a box by three adults, after meeting one of them on a social platform. And just today, January 18, the police of Foggia, at the end of the investigations coordinated and directed by the local prosecutor’s office, implemented the order of pre-trial detention in prison against three people, two twenty-year-olds and a nineteen-year-old, under investigation for the crimes of sexual violence and aggravated narcotics transfer.

According to the elements collected by the agents of the mobile team and the Cerignola police station, one of the young people – after meeting the victim on social media – allegedly lured the girl into one of the garages of a car park located in a dimly lit area on the outskirts of the town. Here, again according to the reconstruction of the investigators, after having offered the 13-year-old a narcotic substance, the three young men would have forced her, with violence and threats, to undergo sexual intercourse “taking advantage of her condition of psychic and physical inferiority determined by her age, by the simultaneous presence of three men, by the isolated position of the box in which the events took place, by the state of alteration due to the use of drugs that had been offered to her”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

