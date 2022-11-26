Fogged car windows are annoying. Without air conditioning, it requires a fair amount of wiping with a dry cloth. In extreme cases, it will therefore also be necessary to scratch the inside in case of frost. But how does this condensation form?

In cold and wet seasons, the windows fog up more quickly because cold air stores less moisture than warm air. Especially at night, that moisture, which enters the car through clothing and shoes, condenses on the cold windows. Once the moisture is in the car, it doesn’t just go away. Certainly not in cars that are rarely driven. It is therefore often the second car in the family that suffers the most. After all, cars that are driven a lot dry themselves through prolonged use of heating and air conditioning.

Besides physics, there is another cause: neglect. With a little care, a few simple steps and the right accessories, the problems can be solved quickly. If the windows still fog up after following the tips below, only the garage can help. For example, if the door, window or sunroof seals are porous or cracked, they must be replaced. See also Musk says he's worried about possible Tesla bankruptcy

Keep the drains clean

When rainwater drainage channels are blocked by dirt and leaves, water accumulates. It is not uncommon for it to seep into the interior over time. The exhaust ducts are located between the windscreen and the bonnet, in the sunroof and sometimes also at the rear of the car. Often it is sufficient to remove the dirt. Then check with a little water whether the water flows out.

Replace the inner filter

A clogged cabin filter can also cause moisture in the car. Dust and dirt prevent the air from circulating optimally. In addition, fungi and bacteria are given a chance, so that the polluted pollen filter poses a health risk. A new filter costs about 15 euros. High-quality activated carbon filters not only filter pollen and dust, but also nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the air.

Let moisture out

Make sure that the ventilation ducts are open and that the ventilation is not set to recirculation mode, as the vehicle will then not be vented. Therefore switch on the ventilation and heating – warm air absorbs more moisture than cold air. In addition, it is useful to open the windows briefly in between to let the moist air out. See also Russia prepares to recognize the rebel republics of Donetsk and Luhansk

Use the air conditioning

Although many people only use the air conditioner for cooling in the summer, it should also be used regularly in the winter. Regular use lubricates the seals, prevents the build-up of bacteria and bad odors and increases the lifespan. In addition, air conditioning removes moisture from the air in a much more effective way than heating.

Keep the car dry

To keep the car dry, wet clothing should be removed before getting in. Put wet coats in the trunk so that the moisture is not absorbed by the upholstery of the seats. If necessary, remove wet floor mats from the car to dry them. If you have a dry parking lot or garage, you can leave the window open so the car can ventilate.

Use dehumidifier

Special moisture-absorbing products are available to dry the humid indoor air. These special cushions cost about 10 euros and can be placed in the interior. They remove moisture from the air and, once full, can be dried on the stove and used again. Alternatively, cat litter can be put in an old sock and placed in the car, but this product cannot be reused. See also France honors the victims of "barbarism", 10 years after the attacks in Toulouse and Montauban

Rub your windows with a little shampoo

On the inside of your windscreen, you can rub the window against vapor deposits with a little cleaning agent or shampoo.

Maintain your car

If gaskets and rubbers become porous, moisture can also penetrate here. To avoid this, they can be kept pliable with proper care. Talcum powder, Vaseline or other special care products are suitable for this purpose, for example.





