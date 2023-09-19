Reader question‘Why do my windows fog up every morning?’ asks reader Catherine Jansen. ‘One window doesn’t have it, but the other windows do.’ Every week in this section we submit a reader question about living to an expert.

Condensation on windows is more common in the autumn, says Suzanne Hoogers of Milieu Centraal. “If it is on the outside, then there is nothing wrong. Then the glass insulates well and keeps the cold out.”

Moisture in double glazing

If the moisture is on the inside or between the glass, then it is a different story. "Moisture between two panes of glass is a sign that the glass is leaking. The only solution is to replace it," says Hoogers. "Then it is best to choose HR++ glass in existing window frames. This insulates much better than old-fashioned double glazing. HR++ contains heat-reflecting foil, so you can better keep the heat in and the cold out."

Additional advantage: you can apply for a subsidy for this glass. Then you have to replace at least 8 square meters of window. The compensation amounts to 23 euros per square meter. If you take another insulation measure, such as insulating the roof, you will receive a subsidy of 46 euros per square meter. You can apply for this compensation via the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

Condensation on the inside

You often see condensation on the inside of windows with poorly insulated glass. “With single glazing or just double glazing,” says Hoogers. “The window then feels very cold. Because cold air can hold less moisture than warm air, you get condensation on the window. If you replace this glass, you will have much less trouble. HR++ glass feels much less cold inside, so condensation is less likely to form.”

In addition, good ventilation is very important, says Hoogers. "You have to ventilate a home 24 hours a day. Some people confuse this with opening the windows for half an hour in the morning, but that is just getting some air. So open the grilles in your windows. If you don't have one, try to open a hatch window as often as possible. Then of course you have to be careful when you are not at home."

If you have mechanical ventilation, it is wise to always have it on.

Humidity

Too much moisture in the house is not good. The humidity should be between 40 and 60 percent indoors. You can easily measure this with a hygrometer. “You can get a simple moisture meter for 10 euros,” says Hoogers. “Advanced meters that also measure the amount of CO2 in the air cost 80 to 300 euros.” The amount of CO2 may not exceed 1200 parts per million (PPM) come true.







