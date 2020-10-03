Another blow to a US presidential campaign that already seemed to have reached bottom with the exchange of insults that served as a debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last Tuesday. On the night of October 1 to 2, the President announced that a test had revealed him positive for covid 19 and therefore obliged him to observe a health retreat. A campaign rally scheduled for Florida this Friday had to be hastily canceled. The tenant of the White House may have said confidently tweeting: “We will begin our quarantine and the recovery process immediately. We will do it TOGETHER! “His doctors may well certify that until then the President of the United States” remained asymptomatic “. Nothing seems more certain. Including Trump’s ability to go through with the electoral process.

Fundraising

The president appears to have been infected by one of his close advisers, Hope Hick, who allegedly began to develop certain symptoms of the disease. Ironically, Trump, who was in New Jersey Thursday at a fundraising dinner for his campaign, gave a short speech in which he was confident of the proximity of … “the end of the pandemic.”

The commander-in-chief is thus overtaken himself by an illness whose severity he has been trying for months to minimize. “So as not to trigger a panic movement” he laboriously justified. But everyone had already been able to translate: so that economic activity can continue despite everything and therefore the sacrifice of the oldest and most vulnerable, in order to preserve the profits of Wall Street. The surprise announcement comes as the pandemic and the health situation have become the number 1 concerns of citizens of the United States. A subject on which neither Trump nor Biden can really score points.

The first, like a poker player, seems to have bet everything on the upcoming outbreak (around the date of the election) of a vaccination campaign. The second invokes the President’s ineptitude on the subject, while still refusing to consider a real transformation of the health system. Yet if the United States is one of the countries most affected in the world by the health crisis with nearly 210,000 victims, the disaster obviously has structural causes.

Bleach

Health coverage is in fact reserved only for those who can afford private insurance. A whole part of the population, estimated at between 30 and 50 million people (the poorest, the unemployed), has no health insurance. Those there are reluctant to go to the doctor, do not go to the hospital and therefore become as many vectors for the spread of the virus and its ravages. The proposal of candidate Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary to establish a system of universal public coverage takes on an all the more burning dimension. Candidate Biden, however, remains on his refusal to enroll him in his program. This fuels criticism and concerns even among his early supporters.

Failure of the health system and deliquescence of the political debate: the rise of questions and concerns of the citizens of the United States with regard to their own model of society promises to increase further thanks to the unprecedented rebound of a President overtaken by the pandemic. What will be the responses to his forced marginalization, or even to his forced renunciation? Could Vice President Mike Pence take the reins in the final straight leading to the ballot? Everything now seems a subject of uncertainty for the builder of the White House who, until recently, advised his fellow citizens of miracle cures to cure covid, from hydroxychloroquine to remdesivir to the most baroque: bleach.