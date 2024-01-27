During the recent period, Abu Dhabi Police activated a system to reduce speeds to 80 kilometers per hour on several roads in the emirate, due to fog and low visibility.

Drivers said that they face difficulty and challenges while driving on the roads during the foggy season, especially during the period from January to March each year, as a result of the low level of visibility on the roads.

They called for increasing awareness campaigns and traffic control measures against some groups who do not adhere to safe driving guidelines during the fog season, which witnessed the occurrence of several accidents between vehicles due to increased speed and non-compliance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the competent authorities.

They suggested implementing flexibility in attendance in the morning, especially for workers and employees, considering that this would contribute to reducing traffic density and the occurrence of accidents during the period of fog and low visibility.

Ahmed Saeed said that fog causes low visibility during the morning and late at night, noting that he arrives late to his workplace due to slow driving on the roads in such weather. He called on employers to understand such circumstances.

Noha Ahmed faces a challenge with drivers who are not committed to safe driving in fog, while driving her children to their schools, in the morning, pointing out the danger of them driving at high speed, despite the low level of visibility, which exposes others to the possibility of serious traffic accidents.

Muhammad Borei stressed the importance of taking caution during fog, pointing out that arriving late is better than not arriving at all, so he is keen to avoid driving during poor visibility, postpone his trip, or stand on the side of the road, even if he is forced to, moving at a slow speed. He called for intensifying awareness of the danger of not adhering to safe driving during fog.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police said that activating the system to reduce speeds during times of fog is a temporary preventive measure, aiming to reduce traffic accidents that occur due to lack of visibility on the roads, and drivers must spontaneously reduce their speed to 80 kilometers per hour during fog, to protect For themselves and road users.

It called on drivers to exercise caution due to reduced horizontal visibility during fog formation, and to adhere to the variable speed indicated on signs and electronic information boards.

Abu Dhabi Police recently installed illuminated electronic panels and traffic signs to the left of the main roads, operating electronically in connection with the Safe City Center.

The electronic plates operate when the speed reduction system is activated, in addition to sending warning messages through the early warning system.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to reduce speeds when the electronic license plates flash and limit the driving speed to 80 kilometers per hour, in volatile weather conditions, which include rain, wind, sandstorms and fog.

Abu Dhabi Police gave advice to drivers before driving in fog, including: following the weather forecast to check weather conditions, so that the driver is prepared to drive in changing weather conditions, adhering to preventive instructions through the smart system, reducing speeds, and stopping the vehicle’s traffic until visibility is clear in the event of fog formation. Fog, make sure to leave a sufficient safety distance, and avoid suddenly pressing the brakes.

Alert drivers to changing speeds

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that it alerts drivers to changing speeds on roads covered in fog, through various means

Warning:

– Urgent alerts via social media sites for followers of Abu Dhabi Police accounts.

– Early warning messages in areas subject to activation of the speed reduction system, which are sent via smartphones as heavy fog begins to descend.

– Smart gate screens on all external and internal roads.

– Electronic information signs on the left side of the road (signs).

– Automatic adjustment systems (speed reduction).

– Public transportation system.