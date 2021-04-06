Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Fog and low visibility warnings

April 6, 2021
Abu Dhabi Police calls on drivers to avoid driving during “fog”

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Today, Tuesday, the National Center of Meteorology appealed to road users and motorists to take precautions and follow traffic directions, given that there are opportunities for the formation of fog and low horizontal visibility, and their occasional absence in some coastal and interior areas, from 23:00 today until It is 08:30 tomorrow.
In turn, Abu Dhabi Police asked “drivers to be careful due to reduced visibility during fog formation.” On her Twitter account, she also called on drivers to “adhere to the variable speed shown on the electronic signs and signboards.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

