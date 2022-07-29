Alfonso Aragón Sac, known to all as Fofito, turned 73 on July 28, of which more than 50 have been dedicated to embodying one of the most famous clowns on television. Although last year he announced his retirement from the stage, the connection with his ‘fans’ remains intact thanks to social networks.

And it is that there are several generations that have grown up with the clowns on TV. In the 70s and 80s the laughter of the little ones was caused by this company of clowns that broke records on TVE. Two glorious decades that Fofito was part of along with his father Fofó, Gaby and Miliki, and a few years later so will Rody and Miliki, who joined after Fofó’s death. A generation of comedians that began in the circus many years ago, but whose legacy continues to this day. How are you? There is no phrase that most characterizes the TV clowns who managed to cross borders reaching part of Latin America. And now songs like ‘Once upon a time there was a circus’, ‘Happy on your day’ and ‘La gallina Turuleca’ are still being sung by the little ones in 2022. Fofito is one of the most beloved members because he is the only clown who is still alive the first generation that landed on TV.

July 28 was his birthday and his followers did not forget to congratulate him through social networks. Fofito thanked him for all his love, always with humor, and making a ‘request’ to his fans: «Today is my birthday and so that you don’t keep sending boxes of wine, or hams, or cans of preserves. I thank you, no longer do not send anything more». A message that has brought back the funniest clown on television. This video where Fofito appears with his mythical hat has also brought back the childhood of the elderly who remember those years with great nostalgia. After the publication received a wave of congratulations. “It is impossible for me to answer everyone. I assure you that I have read them all and I am excited », he wrote on his Twitter account along with a huge Thank you.