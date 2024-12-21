Several weeks have passed since news related to the state of health of the circus artist Alfonso Aragón, better known as Fofitoworry all his followers. The emblematic clown was admitted to the hospital due to severe pneumonia that forced him to cancel all his professional projects in the circus scheduled for the last month. At first, the unexpected setback in Fofito’s health came unexpectedly and scared his family, who were waiting for a speedy recovery and improvement, which was already beginning to progress according to the latest updates of his admission to the hospital provided by his family.

your brother Rody Aragon and his daughter Mayte They have been the closest to the press when it came to Fofito’s condition. Both of them did not stop being at the clown’s side at all times and sent him all the encouragement and strength they could. On one occasion recently, Mayte assured ‘El Español’ that her father was improving “little by little” in a few days that had been “very complicated.” Rody, for his part, confirmed to ‘Europa Press’ that his brother’s situation seemed to have been more serious than expected, as he needed assisted breathing and spent four days in the ICU after being treated.

«He gave us a big scare, but now he is phenomenal, although he still has time to fully recover. “He has gained strength and is eager,” he ended by pointing out Aragón’s hopes. Since then and in recent weeks, Fofito’s health progress has been only positive. “He is still weak, but he no longer has antibiotics and is well cared for,” Rody said at a recent event in Madrid, highlighting that his recovery was close but that he would need almost a year to fully recover. Now, the news that Fofito has already been discharged has been happily received by his family, who will now be able to join him again at home for Christmas.

After 37 days hospitalized due to pneumonia, Fofito has publicly announced that in the last few hours he has been discharged. Although he will no longer remain under the care of doctors, he himself has acknowledged that he is aware that a recovery time awaits him at home, a new stage in which he hopes to be closer than ever to his family. «Finally home. “I continue with my recovery little by little, but now with the warmth of my family,” the 75-year-old artist began to say.









«I’m still working hard to be able to put my boots and hat back on soon. And although I will not be able to enjoy this Christmas on the track, I wish you a happy holiday with peace and health,” he wanted to dedicate a few words to his followers who wanted to see him for Christmas accompanying his daughter in the shows he also produces. «Finally, I would like to thank all the hospital staff who have helped me at all times and of course all of you for the support and interest that you have shown me during this month and a half that I have been admitted. It’s nice to feel so loved,” he wrote on social media along with a photograph of a Christmas tree completely decorated with lights and decorations.