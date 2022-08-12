The future of Milan Skriniar is still uncertain, but several factors have raised the prices of a stay atInter for Slovak. First of all, the transfers that the Nerazzurri are perfecting in these hours, from Pinamonti to the Sassuolo for 20 million to the starting hypothesis of Casadei or Dumfries, both courted by Chelsea. Not only the exits, however, they also think about favoring the chances of seeing Skriniar again Milan’s former transfer goals: two in particular can block the way to the two possible destinations for the Slovakian, Chelsea And PSG.

MR. 100 MILLION – The first is Wesley Fofanawhich in the last few days has become the number one dream of Tuchel and the gods Blues to complete the defense. Mr. 100 million, so is Leicester asking to let the control panel start. A figure that has dampened the interest of PSG, but not Chelsea, which has so far gone up to 80 million when the door slammed in the face by Foxes. On the other hand, the goal is to generate a very rich capital gain despite the huge expense to bring Fofana to England: 35 million euros plus 5 bonusesLeicester invested so much in 2020 to snatch him from Saint-Etienne and beat the competition from Milanwhich had chased the 2000 class all summer.

PLAN B PSG – More recent speech regarding Mohamed Simakansought by Milan a year ago when he was playing at Strasbourg and the Rossoneri had not yet decided to complete the purchase of Fikayo Tomoriarrived on loan from Chelsea. Leipzig wins for a total of 18 million eurosa figure that now plans to double with the sale: 40 million in fact is the request of the Germans to let the 2000 class start. PSG has been warned, which in the last few hours has explored this track as a cheaper alternative to Skriniar (for which the Parisians have not made any bids at the moment with respect to 50 million a few weeks ago): Luis Campos’ idea is to take advantage of the good relations with Leipzig (see the deal Mukiele) to lower the cost, perhaps by inserting some redundant technical compensation in Paris (such as Kehrer). From the dreams of Milan to those of Chelsea and PSG, now Fofana and Simakan are again protagonists on the market and can change the future of Skriniar and Inter.