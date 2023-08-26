In the Manchester blue side they are convinced that 2023-24 will be the year of Phil Foden. And the good thing is that he too is convinced of it. At 23, Foden has already won every competition he’s played in for the club he’s been rooting for since he was a kid. First as a promise, then as a protagonist. Yet everyone is convinced that the number 47 can reach another level, the one he reached for example against Newcastle. Pep Guardiola, one who has been pushing him to improve ever since he set foot in the first team, has entrusted him with the keys to City, asking him to enter the heart of the game. And Foden played a fantastic game, assisting Julian Alvarez for the decisive goal and creating series of chances. As a phenomenon, as a superstar capable of not making Kevin De Bruyne’s absence felt.