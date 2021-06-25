London (dpa)

England playmaker Phil Foden has expressed his desire to prove his capabilities against Germany, after he failed to meet his expectations in the European Football Championship 2020.

And while last season ended in disappointment for Manchester City after the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea, the season was an achievement for the 21-year-old.

Foden added the English Premier League and League Cup to his huge balance of trophies, in addition to his wonderful performance with coach Pep Guardiola’s team, which resulted in him winning the Young Player of the Year award.

But the Manchester City star does not see that he has done enough for the England national team, and he is determined to fix it through the upcoming Round of 16 match against Germany.

“To be honest, I expect a lot from myself, but I’m not going to be tough,” Foden said. He added: “I didn’t get the opportunity to participate in the matches as I wanted, but I hope to have the opportunity again to show what I am, I have a feeling that I can do more in this tournament.”

“Just like I did with Manchester City, I scored a lot of goals and I want to continue that with the national team,” Foden said. Foden hit the post in England’s first match in Group D, which they beat Croatia 1 / zero, before being substituted, as happened in the second match against Scotland, which ended in a goalless draw.

Foden, 21, was left out of the 23-man squad to face the Czech Republic on Tuesday, after receiving a yellow card. When asked about his optimism about the possibility of doing a lot against the German national team, Foden said in statements to the European Union for the game “UEFA”: “I certainly hope so and I am waiting for the Germany match. We can express our capabilities.”

“With the strikers we have we can really cause them trouble, so I hope we’ll be there for that game, and we’ll be at our best that day.” And the number of ready players under the leadership of Gareth Southgate, coach of the England national team, today, Friday, in preparation for the team’s upcoming match against his German counterpart (Mannchchaft), was limited to 24 players.

The two teams will meet next Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in the British capital, London, as part of the activities of the sixteenth round of the current European Nations Cup (Euro 2020).

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell continued their absence from the England team’s preparations due to their quarantine as a result of their contact with their Scottish teammate Billy Gilmore, who tested positive for the Corona virus after the England and Scotland match last Friday in the group stage of the championship.

Defender Harry Maguire participated in the England national team training after training alone in the past few days. It is not yet clear whether Mont and Ben Chilwell can play the scheduled match against Germany next Tuesday.