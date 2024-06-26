Phil Foden, one of England’s stars, has left his team’s training camp in Germany and has returned to his country temporarily due to an urgent family matter, as reported by the English Football Association in a brief statement. In April, Foden and his girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke, revealed they were expecting their third child together. At that time, both celebrated the news with a party from which they shared photos through their social networks.

The Manchester City winger has started in the three games the teams have played. prosswho appeared in the Euro Cup as one of the favorites to win the title, but whose play has left many doubts despite having qualified for the round of 16 as first in group C. England only beat Serbia and did not go beyond a draw against Denmark and Slovenia.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England squad and has returned to the UK for an urgent family matter,” a spokesman for the English Football Association said.

