London (Reuters)

Halland’s new team-mate, Manchester City striker, said he was “terrifying” in front of goal and stressed that the Norwegian striker would quickly adapt to life in England and become a key element of the Premier League champions’ squad.

Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract last month, showed a glimpse of his prowess in front of goal with a superb touch in the 1-0 friendly win over Bayern Munich earlier this week.

The 22-year-old striker’s deal also ended City’s quest to sign a replacement for historic striker Sergio Aguero after the Argentine striker moved to Barcelona in a free deal last year.

“He’s a great addition to the team, he makes everyone laugh and he’s humble and that’s important when you come to a new team,” Foden told Sky Sports last night about his new teammate.

He’s terrifying in front of goal. He’s coming into a completely different league with much faster football, so it may take some time to adapt but I’m sure he can’t be stopped.”

“He is very similar to Aguero in that he can put the ball in the goal in all ways,” the England international added. If we can pass him in the right areas, he will be really important for us this year.”