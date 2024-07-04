Blankenhayn (Reuters)

England’s Foden says players need to take some of the blame for the team’s poor showing at Euro 2024 and feels sorry for manager Gareth Southgate who has come under heavy criticism.

England struggled in their four matches in Germany, and a late overhead kick from Jude Bellingham and an extra-time header from Harry Kane against Slovakia saved them from an early exit.

Asked about the criticism Southgate has received, particularly regarding the team’s defensive tendency rather than pressing, the 24-year-old said he felt sorry for the manager.

“The players have to take some of the blame, there have to be some leaders who come together to find a solution to not performing well, there are lots of things a manager can do, put you in a position in a game and tell you how to press, if it’s not going that way then you have to solve it,” Foden told British media.

Foden won the Premier League Player of the Year award last season, but has been far from brilliant in Germany.

“I’m not the best player in the Premier League to come here and not prove it,” he said.

England will meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday.