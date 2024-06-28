London (dpa)

England footballer Phil Foden has returned to Germany after travelling home to attend the birth of his third child.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported: “Foden (24 years old) left the English camp, due to what the English Football Association described as an urgent family matter.” Foden, who played 37 international matches, participated primarily in the three matches played by the England national team in the group stage of the European Championship “Euro 2024”, currently being held in Germany, including the match that ended in a goalless draw against the Slovenian national team.

England face Slovakia in the last 16 on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, and Foden is set to train with the team on Friday.

The England team, led by coach Gareth Southgate, finished Group 3 at the top, with five points from three matches.

Last April, Godin and Rebecca Cook announced on Instagram that they were expecting their third child. The duo also has a child named Ronnie, who is five years old, and a girl named True, who is two years old.