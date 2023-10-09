Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 9:09

The Focus Bulletin released this Monday, 9th, by the Central Bank maintained projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The median for the increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 remained at 2.92%, against 2.64% a month ago. Considering only the 33 responses in the last five working days, the estimate for GDP at the end of 2023 went from 2.93% to 2.90%.

For 2024, the Focus Report also brought stability to the GDP growth estimate, which remained at 1.50% in the week, compared to 1.47% a month ago. Considering only the 32 responses in the last five business days, the estimate for GDP in 2024 remained at 1.60%.

In relation to 2025, the median remained at 1.90%, against 2.00% four weeks earlier. The bulletin also brought the growth estimate for 2026, which remained at 2.00%, the same level as a month ago.

The government expects GDP growth this year to reach 3.2%. At the Central Bank, the current estimate is 2.9%, according to the September Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI).

Debt/GDP ratio

The Focus Bulletin also maintained projections for this year’s public accounts. The estimate for the indicator that measures the relationship between public sector net debt and GDP in 2023 remained at 60.50%, compared to 60.40% a month ago.

For the primary deficit in relation to GDP this year, the median remained at 1.10%, against 1.00% a month before. The Ministry of Finance maintains that it should deliver a deficit result of 1.0% of GDP in 2023. The estimate for the nominal deficit this year remains at 7.40% of GDP, where it was already a month ago.

The primary result reflects the balance between government revenues and expenses, before paying interest on public debt. The nominal result reflects the balance after interest expenses.

2024

For next year, the estimate for net debt remained at 63.90% of GDP, the same level as four weeks earlier. The primary deficit expected for 2024 worsened from 0.75% to 0.83% of GDP. The nominal deficit projected in Focus went from 6.57% to 6.59% of GDP. A month ago, the percentages were 0.71% and 6.80%, respectively.

At the end of August, the government presented the 2024 budget bill to Congress. The piece predicts a surplus of R$2.8 billion in 2024 (0% of GDP), but depends on the collection of R$168.5 billion in extra measures, delivered to Parliament together with the Budget. Due to the high need for additional revenue, there is strong skepticism in the market about whether the outcome proposed by the government is feasible.

Deficit in c/c

Financial market economists changed the balance of payments current account deficit estimate for 2023 in this week’s Focus Bulletin. The deficit projection went from US$43.30 billion to US$42.65 billion, compared to US$42.80 billion a month ago. For next year, the deficit estimate was changed from US$51.35 billion to US$51.70 billion, compared to US$50.00 billion four weeks ago.

Regarding the trade balance surplus in 2023, the projection increased from US$72.10 billion to US$72.90 billion, against US$70.10 billion a month ago. For 2024, the median surplus increased from US$60.95 billion to US$60.60 billion, from US$60.00 billion four weeks earlier.

Analysts consulted weekly by the BC estimate that the inflow of Direct Investment in the Country (IDP) will be more than enough to cover the shortfall in current transactions this year and next.

The median forecast for the IDP in 2023 remained at US$80 billion for the 12th week in a row. For 2024, the estimate was maintained at US$80.00 billion for the 36th time.