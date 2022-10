Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson, Swedish Democratic Party leader Jimmie Akesson, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch arrive at a joint press conference in Parliament on the government formation in Stockholm, Sweden, October 14, 2022.

Sweden’s three right-wing parties have agreed to form a government, with the unprecedented support of the Sweden Democrats (SD) in Parliament, as Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderates party, announced on Friday to become first. -minister of the country.

“The Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals will form a government and cooperate with the Democrats of Sweden in the Parliament,” said the first secretary of the Moderates, during a press conference.

The vote that can name Kristersson prime minister should take place on Monday (17). He was officially tasked with forming a government on September 19, but negotiations took longer than expected.

Right-wing parties won a record 20.5% of the vote in the 9/11 elections, trailing current Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats (30.3% of the vote). The SD, considered in the country as being of the extreme right, will become the new majority, with 73 seats.

When adding up the Moderates (68 seats), the Christian Democrats (19) and the Liberals (16), the right-wing “constellation” has an absolute majority of 176 seats, against 173 for the opposition. It is the first time that the Swedish right governs with SD support in the Riksdag, the Swedish parliament.

“The task of the new government will be partly to follow up on big issues like NATO membership, the future Swedish presidency of the European Union, but also to take responsibility for the finances of the country and families,” said Gunnar Strömmer, secretary of the Moderates’ party. , citing the energy crisis.