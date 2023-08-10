Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 18:02

On a day with a more relaxed schedule – with emphasis on retail sales, released in the morning by the IBGE -, the Ibovespa adhered to the inertia that had been imposed since the beginning of August and amended the seventh daily loss this Wednesday, still without experiencing the taste of earnings in the month. The degree of adjustment, however, remains relatively contained, with retreats always below the 1% mark in each session, so that, in the month, the Ibovespa now accumulates a loss of 2.90%, coming from a winning sequence, without ruptures, between April and July – highlighting the 9% advance in June. In the year, the Ibovespa is still up 7.90%, registering a low, so far, of 0.92% in the week.

This Wednesday, on a day of moderate caution also in New York (Dow Jones -0.54%, S&P 500 -0.70%, Nasdaq -1.17%), the Ibovespa fluctuated from 117,901.04 to 119,089.61 points, and closed down 0.57%, at 118,408.77, with a turnover of R$ 23.2 billion. The good exceptions were due to Petrobras (ON +1.15%, PN +0.79%) – following the increase in oil this Wednesday – and the electricity sector, with emphasis on Eletrobras (ON +0.43%, GNP +0.70%), in addition to Copel (GNP +0.46%) and Cemig (PN +1.08%).

At the tip of the Ibovespa, Via (+3.28%), São Martinho (+3.22%) and Rumo (+2.32%), with CVC (-7.99%), Petz (-6.97% ) and Blue (-5.36%) on the opposite side.

At B3, with concerns about the Chinese economy still on the radar, the day was once again negative for Vale (ON -0.90%) and the metal sector (Gerdau PN -4.04%, CSN ON -1.18% ), with exposure to the country. In turn, the banking sector continued to correct (Santander Unit -1.27%, Bradesco ON -0.72%, Itaú PN -0.36%), which reinforces the defensive movement in the Ibovespa – the financial sector is with the highest weight in the index.

In addition to fears associated with China, the caution that set the tone for business this Wednesday, here and abroad, also stemmed from expectations for consumer inflation data from the United States, to be released on Thursday, observes Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico Investimentos, after “a certain bad mood” on the market in view of the reading on inflation released earlier in the day in China.

“The Asian economy is recovering very slowly – with the pace of consumer prices registering a decline in the month of July. The movement had a negative impact on our currency, and the real fell on Wednesday”, adds Rachel de Sá.

Weak consumer demand and growing economic concerns have put China in deflationary territory for the first time in two years, which tends to increase pressure on the Chinese government to act more firmly to prevent the worsening of difficulties, adopting stimuli that induce the resumption of the level of activity, experts point out.

In the current context, less conducive to domestic demand in the world’s second largest economy, the greater penetration of imported steel in Brazil, with a relevant portion coming precisely from China, causes concern to Gerdau, having affected the company’s result in the second quarter. The company’s CEO, Gustavo Werneck, defended this Wednesday that measures be adopted by the authorities so that, in his definition, competition is fair.

Thus, weighing external and domestic factors, the appetite for risk assets remains contained at the beginning of the month in Brazil.

“Another day of decline for the Ibovespa, the seventh in a row, something not seen since June 2022. The support of 116.7 thousand points is important, and if it is lost, it opens space for a greater drop in the index, the which would lead it to seek the region of 110.5 thousand – that is, more than 6 thousand points below the support level we are referring to”, says Stefany Oliveira, head of trade analysis at Toro Investimentos. “But unless a significant catalyst appears, the 116.7k support tends to hold,” he adds.

“The variation in inventories in the United States contributed to an increase in oil prices in the session, inducing a buying movement in Petrobras shares, which moderated the negative sign of the Ibovespa, due to the weight of these papers in the index”, says Stefany.

According to the Department of Energy (DoE), inventories of gasoline and distillates fell beyond expectations in the United States last week, but such variation was accompanied by an advance above the projection for oil.

“The Ibovespa has shown to be lateralized, a behavior that has prevailed for more than a month, which keeps it, in general, in the range of 118 to 120 thousand points. Agents have also been cautious with regard to the season of mixed quarterly results. There are companies reporting a drop in profit, a drop in margin, which is still a reflection of the restrictive monetary policy scenario”, says Felipe Moura, partner and analyst at Finacap Investimentos, referring to the lagged effect between the moment of raising interest rates and its transmission to economic activity.

“The ongoing drop in interest rates will take a while to be reflected in the balance sheet of companies”, he adds. Thus, “the market is starting to turn to a more micro agenda, the fundamentals of companies, after the recovery movement of the Ibovespa was very much guided by a decrease in the perception of risk, both political, macro and fiscal”, says Moura. “It helps to understand caution. This is not the moment to go up en bloc: some stocks will go up, others will not, largely depending on the particularities, the fundamentals of each company”, concludes the analyst.

Highlight of the domestic economic agenda this Wednesday, retail sales were stable in June in the seasonally adjusted series, after declines in the two previous months. In the first half, sales rose by 1.3%, according to the Monthly Survey of Commerce, by the IBGE.

“The result indicates a cooling trend in retail trade after the strong growth at the beginning of the year, and is yet another piece of data showing weaker economic activity in the second quarter”, observes in a note the economist Rafael Perez, from Suno Research. “The still challenging domestic scenario should prevent a more robust recovery of the sector, since the loss of dynamism in the labor market, and the high indebtedness and defaults, tend to affect consumption and the demand for credit by families”, adds the economist, noting that “the beginning of the cycle of falling interest rates and the improvement in consumer confidence can benefit retail.”