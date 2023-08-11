Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/11/2023 – 1:45 pm

Those who are watching the women’s soccer World Cup on Cazé TV may have noticed that the headphones used by the narrators in the broadcasts of the games are personalized with the channel’s logo.

And it’s not just the logo stamped on items that are customized. The company responsible for the development, production and customization of the phone is Kuba, which has been on the market since 2016 and now wants a bigger share of the B2B market.

Leonardo Drummond, one of the company’s founders, believes that Kuba’s ability to develop personalized and modular products can be a differential in developing products tailored to the needs of each company.

“What we are starting to do with the company is the following: ‘tell me about your business and I’ll make a phone for you’. How do you want the pillow? Do you want the arch made of wood, metal or plastic? Do you want something with the most sophisticated finish or the simplest? With our modulation expertise, we are able to deliver a product that no other company will deliver”, she said.

The company’s co-founder also said that there are negotiations for Kuba to be a supplier of headphones for podcasts.

Brand focuses on circular economy and personalization

The brand’s main slogan is “your ultimate phone”. This is because the brand’s products are modular, that is, if your phone has a problem, just contact the company and buy only the part that is not working.

Kuba was founded by Drummond, Eduarda Vieira and two colleagues from the production design course. Drummond turned his childhood passion for headphones into business.

“We noticed that the headphone market grew a lot, because the headphones became a fashion accessory. An item that was fully functional became a desire item for a young audience that likes to express themselves through the items they wear, a pair of sneakers or a watch. What we see on the market are commoditized products, without appeal, that will last 2 years because the pillow will crumble and you won’t be able to buy another one, products that suffer from planned obsolescence. The idea has always been to build a brand on top of different pillars, ”he said.

Company raised more than R$ 5 million in one year and intends to launch new products

With an eye on this expansion to the corporate market, the company does not want to give up its pillars and believes it has a large market to conquer.

Thinking about this expansion, Kuba raised more than BRL 4 million in two investment rounds: the first in an equity crowdfunding through the Beegin platform, in 2022, which raised BRL 3.3 million in 2022 from more than 300 investors. The second was by the Desenvolvimento Amazônia investment fund, with more than R$ 2 million raised in 2023. Drummond stated that the values ​​served to expand the team beyond the product portfolio.