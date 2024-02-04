Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 9:30

Due to the standard operation of its servers, the Central Bank will release the Focus Market Report – which brings together market projections for the main economic indicators – with a delay for the second consecutive week. The document, which is always released on Monday mornings, will only be published on Tuesday, at 8:30 am.

In December, BC employees decided to go on a “state of general strike” and carried out a 24-hour strike on January 11th. According to the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), the movement has the support of more than 70% of the category.

Although the government has authorized the first competition for the BC since 2013, with 100 new vacancies, employees are demanding career restructuring. In addition to the productivity bonus, employees of the monetary authority also want higher education required for the position of technician at the agency and a change in the name of the position from analyst to auditor.

According to Sinal, the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) signaled that a new government proposal will be presented in the third round of the Specific Negotiation Table with the category, scheduled for next Thursday.

