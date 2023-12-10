The first director of the “Expo Live” program, Yasmine Baqir, said that the innovation program for universities is part of the larger “Expo Live” program, which focuses on innovation, partnership, and innovative solutions to difficult and pressing challenges, which began in 2018, noting that the main goal was Encouraging and supporting UAE university students in transforming innovative ideas into tangible reality.

Baqir added to “Emirates Today” that “in the past, projects were supported in various sectors without focusing on a specific sector, but during the current (third) session we decided to focus only on projects related to the environment, sustainability, and climate change.”

She explained that the selected projects will receive funding from the “Expo Live” program and Expo City Dubai, while the students will be given a period of six months, and a financial grant worth 25 thousand dirhams for each project, pointing out that at the end of the six months, if they decide to continue their project, they will be helped by Resources and means of Expo City Dubai, and the “Expo Live” programme.