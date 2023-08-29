Jean Moulin was part of the resistance against Nazi Germany during the occupation of France in World War II. Authentic symbol of the Resistance and of the Republic since his death 80 years ago, many streets, schools and universities bear his name. Moulin continues to draw tributes from across the political spectrum. James Vasina and Florence Gaillard of France 24 go back in time to tell the story of the man who would become the face of the French Resistance.

#Focus #France #Jean #Moulin #face #French #Resistance