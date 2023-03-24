In March 2020, Paris emptied when the first confinement due to Covid-19 was announced. The inhabitants of the city fled and sought refuge in the countryside. Three years later, what has happened to those Parisians who embarked on a new way of life? And how has the arrival of these “neo-campesinos” affected the local landscape? France 24 sought the answers in the Perche regional park in north-western France, an area where many city dwellers have settled.

