Bolsonaro’s former adviser will be heard in CPI this Tuesday (11.jul); rapporteur will ask for breach of e-mail secrecy

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January will hear this Tuesday (11.Jul.2023), at 9 am, the lieutenant-colonel Mauro Cidformer assistant to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The government’s strategy includes exploring the messages found on the military’s seized cell phone.

The PF (Federal Police) identified exchanges of messages that indicate an alleged attempt to organize a coup d’état after the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). By decision of stf (Federal Supreme Court), he will have the right to remain silent for questions about which he is being investigated, but he will have to respond to other questions.

Deputies and senators should ask about the relationship with Bolsonaro and any connection, direct or indirect, between Cid and the former president with extremist acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers. It is also on the radar of government congressmen to question the military about relations with militias in Rio de Janeiro.

Cid will be able to make an opening speech of up to 15 minutes before the congressmen start questioning. Government allies plan to exploit any statements by the military with facts already disclosed by the Federal Police in investigations involving Bolsonaro’s former adviser.

BREACH OF CONFIDENTIALITY

The rapporteur of the CPI, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), also filed an application for the email secrecy breach Mauro Cid’s institution while he held the position of advisor to the Presidency of the Republic. The request should also be on the agenda for voting on this Tuesday (11.Jul). Here’s the full of the document (127 KB).

As shown the Power360since the beginning of the CPMI, Cid’s testimony is one of the most awaited by the members of the commission. The military, however, is stuck since May 3, after being the target of a PF operation that investigates the insertion of false data on covid vaccination cards.

Initially, Cid’s testimony would be on July 4, but the president of the collegiate, deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA), postponed the hearing because of the concerted effort of the Chamber to analyze the tax reform and the Carf’s project (Board of Administration of Tax Resources).

Bolsonaro’s former aide he was one of the main targets of requests for convening the CPMI. the collegiate approved his departure on the 13th of June. 2 days later, Cid’s defense filed request of habeas corpus.

On June 24, Maia said that the CPMI informed the STF that Cid will be heard in the commission both as a witness and as an investigator. The definition was necessary by order of Minister Carmen Lúcia. The investigated persons have the right to silence when questioned in CPIs. However, this right is not unrestricted.

STUDIES FOR COUP

In the last session, on June 27, the CPI heard Army Colonel Jean Laland Junior about conversations he had with Cid after the 2022 elections. The messages suggest requesting a “coup d’etat” to prevent Lula’s inauguration.

During the investigation, the PF found a draft of the decree of GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order). The measure can only be signed by the President of the Republic and determines the role of the Armed Forces in military operations in cases of disturbance of public order.

Documents found on Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s cell phone indicate that some military personnel wanted to annul the 2022 presidential elections, dismiss STF ministers and carry out a military intervention in Brazil. The suggestion, however, was not accompanied by suggestions to gain popular support for the measure and adherence at the top of the Armed Forces.

The main documentArmed Forces as moderating power” has 3 pages. It lists 8 stages for the execution of the plan, without presenting an explanation of how it would be possible to obtain institutional support for such measures. Are they:

Appointment of a federal intervenor; Setting a deadline for restoring the Constitutional order; Definition of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police as subordinate to the intervenor; Suspension of acts of the Judiciary and removal of ministers; Opening of an inquiry to investigate the removed ministers; Authorization for the intervenor to suspend other unconstitutional acts practiced by the Judiciary; Replacement of removed TSE ministers; It is Setting a deadline for holding new elections.

The files found on Cid’s cell phone indicate that the plan was made based on the thesis that, if Bolsonaro lost the elections, there would be a conflict between the Powers – considering, according to Bolsonarist allies, that the defeat of the then president would have been caused by decisions “unconstitutional” uttered during the electoral campaign by the ministers of the STF and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In this way, with this as the main reason, military personnel could, according to the plan, be summoned, and a military intervention could be instituted.