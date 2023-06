For 2024, the growth forecast, however, fell from 1.30% to 1.28%. The Selic, the basic interest rate in the country, remained the same, with an expectation of 12.50% in 2023 and 10% for next year.

The estimate for the dollar in 2023 fell from BRL 5.11 to BRL 5.10, while the expectation for 2024 fell from BRL 5.17 to BRL 5.16; that of 2025 was maintained at R$5.20. The forecast for 2026 continued at R$5.25.