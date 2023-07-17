Estadão Contenti

07/17/2023 – 9:22 am

After the 0.08% deflation in the IPCA in June, the inflation expectation for 2023 was stable at 4.95% in the Focus Bulletin released this Monday, the 17th. A month earlier, the median was 5.12%. For 2024, the focus of monetary policy, the projection continued at 3.92%. A month ago, it was 4.00%.

Considering only the 60 estimates updated in the last five working days, the median for 2023 ranged from 4.90% to 4.92%. For 2024, in turn, the upward projection continued at 3.83%, also considering 60 updates in the period.

Over longer horizons, the median for the 2025 IPCA increased from 3.60% to 3.55%. On the other hand, the estimate for 2026 was maintained at 3.50%. A month ago, both projections were 3.80%.

At the end of June, the National Monetary Council (CMN) set the inflation target for 2026 at 3.0%, with a tolerance range of 1.5% to 4.5%, as in the years 2024 and 2025. For 2023 , the central target is 3.25%, with a floor of 1.75% and a ceiling of 4.75%.

With the maintenance of the 3.0% level, the doubt that had brought anxiety to the financial market since the beginning of the year, when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva raised questions about whether this level would be adequate for the Brazilian economy, ended. Uncertainty on the subject was pointed out by the Central Bank as the main factor explaining the weakening of inflation expectations in the long term, such as 2025 and 2026.

The Boletim Focus projections remain above the target. For 2023, the median still indicates that the objective to be pursued by the BC has been exceeded for the third consecutive year, after 2021 and 2022. In other years, expectations are within the range, but exceed the central target of 3.0%. Currently, BC projections for the IPCA are 5.0% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024 and 3.1% in 2025.

Financial market economists updated in this week’s Focus Bulletin the expectation for smoothed inflation for the next 12 months, from 4.22% to 4.20%, from 4.18% a month ago.

At the end of June, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced to the National Monetary Council (CMN) that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will issue a decree establishing a continuous inflation target from 2025 onwards, replacing the current calendar target. . Haddad and the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, did not give a forecast of when the Executive’s act will be published.

As shown the Broadcast(Grupo Estado's real-time news system), the executive secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Gustavo Guimarães, defends continuing to carry out the justification for non-compliance with the target once a year, but in case the IPCA bursts the ceiling at any time during the 12 months measured.
























