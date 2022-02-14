Leikir Studiothe developer of Metal Slug Tacticshas been acquired by Focus Home Interactive, as announced by the publisher himself via Twitter with some satisfaction. Leikir’s guys are described as creative and talented, as shown by their project in progress and as shown by the previous ones.

According to the press release of the announcement, Leikir is based in Paris and has twenty employees. This is the 5th development study to be integrated into Focus. It must be said that to publish Metal Slug Tactics will be DotEmu, also French and already part of Focus Home for some time. Probably the acquisition was favored by the proximity between the various companies involved.

Naturally, the parties have expressed their full satisfaction with the agreement, the economic entity of which has not been disclosed.