The video game industry in recent months seems like a summer transfer market for sports competitions, where there are some companies that have managed to grow in a very interesting way. It is the turn of the editor to talk about a new acquisition Focus Home Interactive, which has added a new studio to its staff. This is where it has been made official that Focus Home Interactive acquires Necromunda’s studio: Hired Gun, Streum On Studio.

It is no coincidence that Streum On Studio has been the object of desire for Focus Home Interactive, as it has been providing high quality games for several years. The last game that they have presented, and that has us totally fascinated, is Necromunda: Hired Gun, a shooter that looks very well set in Warhammer 40,000. But before that, they had already shown their talent with other games like Space Hulk: Deathwing.

The convenience of the possession of licenses as EYE, Divine Cybermancy and Warhammer has allowed this agreement to be accelerated significantly. And it is something that they have notified in Focus Home Interactive in your latest financial report for the current economic quarter. A report that returns to show success figures, with new profit records for the publisher that has been launching very important games during 2020. Focus Home Interactive Acquires Necromunda Studio: Hired Gun, which has been a game that this publisher will be responsible for publishing, thus closing a persistent collaboration that will now become a lasting relationship.

In this report, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Focus Home Interactive, Christophe Nobileau, notifies investors that “Our Group now has a lean business model and a dedicated M&A team, as well as a renewed governance, a strengthened Executive Committee and a retention program for key managers.”, where the company has been changed to become a successful publisher. “Over the past year, and in particular the past six months, we have profoundly transformed Focus Home Interactive”, and now we have to look to the future and strengthen ourselves with a line-up that generates high expectations.

“On the external growth front, we are delighted with the acquisition of Streum On Studio and continue our discussions with other partner studios, as well as the structural goals for Focus Home Interactive”, Nobileau comments, anticipating that 2021 will be a year in which they have a powerful development team and everything has not yet been revealed. It is pointed to E3 as an event where you can learn about many more developments that are within the Focus Home Interactive plans. We will be very attentive.

Keyboard and Mouse Adapter Set for PS4 / Switch / Xbox One, IFYOO KMAX2 Plus, Wired Converter Compatible with Fortnitee / PUBGG / Rainbow Six Siege and Other FPS Shooting Games 【Build for Console Gaming】 One-Handed Keyboard and Mouse Gaming Game for Consoles: Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 3 (PS3), Switch.

【Macro keyboard compatible with Turbo functions】 4 Macro keys, each can record up to 16 steps without any additional software. Turbo functions allow fast continuous shooting. Perfect control and incredible precision for FPS games like Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Overwatch, Halo, Battlefield, DOOM, COD, CS GO …

【Plug & Play with Headphone Holder】 First, connect the official controller to the keyboard, then connect the mouse and battery pack to the keyboard, last time connect the keyboard to the console. (Make sure the controller is turned off before connecting and using the USB sync and charge cable.)

Last updated on 2021-04-21. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.