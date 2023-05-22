Estadão Contenti

05/22/2023 – 9:26 am

Driven by the strong result of the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) in the first quarter, the Focus Bulletin released this Monday, the 22nd, showed a considerable improvement in the economic growth scenario for this year.

The median for growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 rose from 1.02% to 1.20%, against 0.96% a month ago. Considering only the 69 responses in the last five working days, the estimate for GDP at the end of 2023 increased from 1.00% to 1.24%.

On the other hand, for 2024, the Focus Report showed a drop in the GDP growth estimate, from 1.38% to 1.30%, against 1.41% a month ago. Considering only the 62 responses in the last five working days, the estimate for the 2024 GDP fell from 1.27% to 1.24%.

In relation to 2025, the median remained at 1.70%, the same rate as four weeks earlier. The Bulletin also brought the estimate for 2026, which continued at 1.80%, repeating the percentage expected a month ago.

The Central Bank raised its estimate for this year’s GDP growth from 1.0% to 1.2% in the March Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI). The official estimate from the Ministry of Finance is 1.61%, but Minister Fernando Haddad has already said that the forecast should be raised to 1.90%.

The projection for the indicator that measures the ratio between public sector net debt and GDP for 2023 rose from 60.70% to 61.00% in this week’s Focus Bulletin, the same forecast as a month earlier.

The projection for the primary deficit in 2023 continued at 1.00% of Gross Domestic Product, repeating the rate of four weeks ago. For the nominal deficit this year, the median also remained at 7.80%, the same percentage found a month ago.

The primary result reflects the balance between government revenue and expenditure, before interest payments on the public debt. The nominal result reflects the balance after interest expenses.

For 2024, the projection for net debt rose from 64.20% to 64.70% of GDP, against 64.00% four weeks earlier. The expected primary deficit for 2024, in turn, increased from 0.80% to 0.70% of GDP, still far from the government’s target of a neutral result (0% of GDP). The nominal deficit projected at Focus remained at 7.00% of GDP. A month ago, the percentages were 0.80% and 7.00% of GDP, in that order.

deficit in c/c

Financial market economists reduced the current account deficit estimate for the balance of payments for 2023 in this week’s Focus Bulletin. The deficit projection increased from US$ 47.30 billion to US$ 47.06 billion, compared to US$ 48.55 billion a month ago. For next year, the deficit estimate rose from US$52.50 billion to US$53.05 billion, from US$52.50 billion four weeks ago.

For the trade balance surplus in 2023, the projection continued at US$ 60.00 billion, against US$ 57.70 billion a month ago. For 2024, the median surplus fell from US$ 54.80 billion to US$ 54.60 billion, from US$ 52.30 billion four weeks ago.

Analysts consulted on a weekly basis by the BC assess that the inflow of Direct Investment in the Country (IDP) will be more than enough to cover the gap in current transactions this and next year. The median forecast for the PDI in 2023 remained at US$ 80.00 billion, the same value expected four weeks ago. For 2024, the estimate was also maintained at US$ 80.00 billion, repeating the median of a month earlier.























