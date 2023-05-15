The financial market increased the inflation estimate for 2023 from 6.02% to 6.03%, as disclosed in the Focus Report, by the Central Bank, this Monday (15). The data is beyond the inflation target stipulated by the financial institution, of 3.25%, and may fluctuate up to 4.75%.

As for 2024, the financial market inflation projection dropped from 4.16% to 4.15%. The target stipulated by the National Monetary Committee (CMN) is 3%.