Focus Entertainment announced that next April 1st will change name to PulluP Entertainment and will face an internal reorganization that will give rise to three different divisions: one dedicated to publishing, one to retrogaming and one to game development.
It's about the second name change for the company, which in 2021 moved from Focus Home Interactive to Focus Entertainment, and coincides in this case with the appointment of Geoffroy Sardin as CEO after twenty-five years of career at Ubisoft.
The three divisions
As mentioned, PulluP Entertainment's activities will be reorganized in this way:
- Focus Entertainment Publishing will continue to handle production, as has historically been done by the brand.
- A second division, as yet unnamed, will be dedicated to indie and retrogaming: the team will include studios such as Dotemu and The Arcade Crew, managed by Cyrille Imbert.
- Finally, PulluP Studios will include seven development teams (Deck13, Streumon, Twelve Tenths, Leikir Studio, Blackmill, Dovetail and Carpool Studio) and will be responsible for the creation of new games.
