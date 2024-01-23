Focus Entertainment announced that next April 1st will change name to PulluP Entertainment and will face an internal reorganization that will give rise to three different divisions: one dedicated to publishing, one to retrogaming and one to game development.

It's about the second name change for the company, which in 2021 moved from Focus Home Interactive to Focus Entertainment, and coincides in this case with the appointment of Geoffroy Sardin as CEO after twenty-five years of career at Ubisoft.