Focus Entertainment announced that it has carried outacquisition 100% of Dovetail Games, the English team behind the Train Simulator simulation series. The operation was concluded for an undisclosed sum by the company.

After having achieved higher-than-expected revenues thanks to A Plague Tale: Requiem and Evil West, Focus Entertainment with this move wins the experience of a studio that has been dedicated to creating successful railway simulations for years.

A niche genre, but not too much: Dovetail Games expects to cash in 15 million pounds in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, and his experience will provide Focus with a boost in terms of strategies also related to live services.

In short, we are faced with an acquisition that could allow the French publisher, founded way back in 1996, a further boost in production and an increase in revenue to be able to invest in the creation of increasingly varied and interesting experiences.

