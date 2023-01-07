Focus Entertainment decided today to nominate Sean Brennan Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by Christophe Nobileau, Deputy CEO, responsible for corporate affairs and John Bert, Managing Director, responsible for operations. This appointment is accompanied by an evolution of the governance of the Board of Directors which entrusts the presidency of the Council to Fabrice Larue, while Frank Sagnier is appointed vice president.

Sean Brennan, of British and Irish nationality, has held senior positions in the video game industry for over 35 years. Most recently, for the past 14 years, as European Chief Executive Officer, Sean Brennan was responsible for all international publishing activities of ZeniMax Media Inc/Bethesda Softworks, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2020 for $7.5 billion. Sean Brennan has worked closely with ZeniMax Softworks’ internal development studios on many global blockbusters such as the Fallout series, Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls Online, Doom, Dishonored, Wolfenstein and The Evil Within. Previously he held senior positions at Virgin Interactive, Mirrorsoft (Mirror Group Newspapers) and the games division of British Telecom.

Sean Brennan succeeds Christophe Nobileau who will support him in his various missions. Sean Brennan’s extensive experience in the gaming industry will be instrumental in continuing transformation of Focus Entertainment and for the achievement of its strategic ambitions. His mission will be to continue and accelerate the group’s development to move up the value chain and deliver the group’s most ambitious line-up of new games.

“I am thrilled to be joining Focus Entertainment as CEO at a time when the groundwork is ready and the management team can be counted on to accelerate the company’s growth with the active support of its largest shareholder Neology Holding, subsidiary of FLCP,” he shared Sean Brennan. “I am particularly excited to develop new, high-quality, proprietary IP that will deliver a great gaming experience while creating value for the company.”