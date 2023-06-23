FromFranziska Black close

For former US General Ben Hodges, Crimea is the key to success in the Ukraine war. He calls on the West to supply more arms.

Crimea – Crimea’s Chongar Bridge was under fire. The Russian site in Ukraine war calls on the population to calm down. The Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, is also the focus of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ben Hodges is optimistic that Ukraine can win back by the end of the summer – under certain conditions.

Hodges is a retired lieutenant general and was once the supreme commander of US forces in Europe. “If the United States would give Ukraine what it needs, Ukraine could actually liberate Crimea by the end of this summer,” Hodges said Newsweek. The Crimean crisis was a starting point for the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia See also Russia | The woman was convicted of desecrating the grave of Putin's parents

Ex-US general: Crimea is ‘key’ in Ukraine war

However, the pace of the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war is slow. Hodges challenged in that Newsweek-Now interview the administration of US President Joe Biden to provide more advanced weapons – notably ATACMS, which are short-range ballistic missiles.

Hodges claimed that the US is refusing these weapons systems to Kiev for fear of provoking a retaliatory strike from Putin. He seemed to have in mind attacks on Russian territory, such as the attacks on Belgorod, which Russia could exploit. However, he did not accept the argument.

However, the ATAMCS would enable Ukraine to “make Crimea untenable,” he said with certainty. “And that is the key: the Black Sea Fleet must withdraw from Sevastopol.”

Scene from the anniversary ceremony of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in May 2023 in Sevastopol © Alexandr Polegenko/Imago

Hodges against hasty judgment on counteroffensive

It’s too early for Hodges to judge the success or failure of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. “It’s not going to be ‘Pac Man,'” Hodges said Newsweek and pointed out that most of Ukraine’s heavy tank formations have not yet joined the fight.

The Ukrainian counter-offensive will not be ‘Pac Man’.

Biden says Ukraine’s tactical missiles are ‘still in the game’

Biden said in May the prospect of ATACMS for Ukraine was “still in play.” Hodges showed up opposite Newsweek skeptical and saw a “political problem” in the matter: “Political will is expressed in the form of money, in the order to build and provide capabilities,” he explained.

What does he mean? Hodges explained: Whenever someone from the administration says as an excuse, “We don’t have enough ATACMS,” they think to themselves, “Yeah, because you’re not telling the industry to produce more of them.”

Political will is expressed in the form of money.

nuclear strike? Ex-General sure Putin is bluffing

Biden and other Western leaders have repeatedly stressed their desire to prevent a direct conflict between NATO and Russia and a possible subsequent nuclear exchange. However, Hodges is among those who believe that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is only bluffing.

“Russia knows it only needs to talk about nuclear power about once a week, and that makes us stop. We’re being blackmailed,” he said Newsweek adding, “This constant narrative that we don’t want to escalate. The Russians castrate prisoners. Where is our red line?”

When it comes to Crimea, some experts look to the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine. Should Ukrainian troops break through there, they could cut the land connection between Russian territory and Crimea – which would mean a major setback for Russia. (frs)

List of rubrics: © Alexandr Polegenko/Imago