On the eve of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting, the market changed the median for the terminal Selic expectation in the current easing cycle, from 9.00% to 9.25% at the end of 2024, according to the Focus Bulletin in this Monday, 30. A month ago, the estimate was 9.00%. With the worsening of the external scenario and with doubts about the fiscal situation, economists interviewed weekly by the Central Bank began to estimate one less cut in the basic interest rate next year.

The expectation for the Selic rate at the end of 2023 was maintained at 11.75% per year for the 12th consecutive week in the Focus Bulletin. The expectation follows the most recent signal from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) that the 0.50 percentage point cut rate is the most appropriate for the next meetings. The board only meets twice more this year: this week and in December. Currently, after two falls, the economy’s basic interest rate is 12.75% per year.

Considering only the 92 responses from the last five working days, the median for the end of 2023 also remained at 11.75%. For the end of 2024, it also went from 9.00% to 9.25%, with 92 updates in the last week.

At the September meeting, the Copom repeated that it foresees a 0.50 percentage point reduction in the Selic rate in the next meetings and that it would be the appropriate pace to “maintain the contractionary monetary policy necessary for the disinflationary process”. At the press conference for the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI), the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, added that the “bar” for accelerating or reducing the cut rate is slightly higher, especially with the new risks arising from the external scenario .

Copom members also stated that, given the moment of great uncertainty, there is no gain in advancing the size of the cut cycle, but reinforced that it will be necessary to guarantee the convergence of inflation to the target.

In the Focus Bulletin, the projection for the Selic at the end of 2025 also increased, from 8.50% to 8.75%. A month earlier, it was 8.50%. For 2026, the projection remained at 8.50%, the same median as four weeks ago.