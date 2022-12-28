By Gabriel Stargardter

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Nearly two weeks after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s most tense election in a generation, Milton Baldin has arrived in Brasilia to try to reverse the result.

A small businessman from Sinop (MT), Baldin, 55, joined thousands of Bolsonaro supporters who set up a camp outside the army barracks in the capital, from where they urged the military to carry out a coup.

On Nov. 26, Baldin took to the podium at the camp and made an appeal to gun owners across Brazil, a group that has grown to nearly a million people since Bolsonaro began loosening gun laws in 2019. He urged that join him in Brasilia to protest Lula’s diplomacy.

“Come and be present,” said Baldin, adding that Brazil’s green and yellow flag “may well end up turning red – but with my blood”.

Baldin’s rallying cry set off a chain of events in and around the camp that culminated several days later in a violent mob of Bolsonaristas attempting to storm the Federal Police headquarters on Dec. camp, family members and police interviewed by Reuters, as well as previously unreleased documents from the Federal Supreme Court, which is overseeing undercover investigations into the country’s post-election protests.

Baldin’s journey – from the quiet agricultural heartland to the protagonist of an armed popular movement accused of undermining democracy – is indicative of a broader radicalization in Brazil under Bolsonaro that Lula will have to deal with when he takes office on 1 January.

A few days after his speech, Baldin was arrested inside the camp by order of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who leads controversial investigations into Bolsonaro and his allies. Baldin is suspected of trying to violently overthrow the democratic state and create a paramilitary force.

Levi de Andrade, Baldin’s lawyer, told Reuters that his client was only defending the rights of legal gun owners in Brazil.

Baldin’s arrest sparked fear among camped Bolsonaristas, who thought Bolsonaro and the Army would protect them from the STF, according to protesters and police.

But the following week, after Moraes ordered the arrest of a second camper who questioned Lula’s victory, indigenous leader José Acácio Serere Xavante, initial fear turned to anger, triggering a violent riot that left central Brasília in flames, with buses and cars on fire.

“In the first one, by Milton Baldin, there was a sense of vulnerability. A lot of people felt that it was not a safe place,” said Lucas Mello, a 22-year-old TikToker who has lived at the camp since December 5. “Now, that of the Indian, the Serere, was anger, it was no longer fear.”

Three days after the riots, Moraes released Baldin, sent him home with an electronic ankle bracelet, and barred him from speaking to the media. Moraes said there was a clear link between his call to arms and the ensuing turmoil.

“The accentuated degree of violence of the acts that occurred on 12/12/2022, still under investigation by this Supreme Court, occurred in exactly the same context that motivated the temporary arrest of Milton Baldin, that is, the criminal and coup dissatisfaction against the result of the elections general elections for 2022”, wrote Moraes in his confidential decision.

The December 12 riots marked the beginning of an ominous upheaval in and around the camp.

Two weeks later, the police found a bomb near Brasília airport and arrested George Washington Sousa, who confessed to making the device and plotting with other campers to blow it up.

Sousa, who drove to the camp with eight firearms, 1,000 bullets and five sticks of dynamite in his trunk, said he expected the bomb would “cause the intervention of the Armed Forces and the enactment of a state of siege to prevent the establishment of of communism in Brazil”.

PATH TO BRASILIA

Baldin’s trip to Brasilia took years.

He twice voted for Lula during the former president’s 2003-10 term and also supported his successor, Dilma Rousseff, but grew disenchanted with left-wing corruption and economic mismanagement, Baldin’s wife, Adelia Silva, told Reuters. .

In 2018, when Lula was arrested for corruption, the couple were increasingly receptive to Bolsonaro, elected that year with the promise of boosting agribusiness, the dominant sector in Mato Grosso.

The Bolsonaro years were good for the Baldins.

A booming agricultural sector boosted Milton’s heavy machinery business, allowing him to buy two new cars for himself and his wife. Adelia said he also became a registered gun owner, acquiring two pistols as a CAC.

He followed the news through pro-Bolsonaro YouTube channels, some of which have been targeted by federal courts for allegedly spreading election misinformation.

The president has suggested, without providing evidence, that Brazil’s electronic voting system is susceptible to fraud. Many in Mato Grosso, Bolsonaro’s bastion of support, believed in him.

“The elections were not clear,” said Baldin’s wife. “We just wanted transparency.”

After Lula’s victory, the Baldins’ town of Sinop became a national epicenter of dissent, with truck drivers blocking a major grain export highway. Baldin joined a camp at a soccer stadium in the city before heading to Brasilia on November 10, where he pitched his tent with other Sinop “patriots”.

Xavante, indigenous leader and evangelical pastor, is also from Mato Grosso. It was unclear whether he and Baldin crossed paths inside the Brasília camp, which has fluctuated in size between 2,000 and 20,000 people but has dwindled in recent days.

“Lula will not take office (on January 1),” Serere Xavante insisted in a protest.

Although the Armed Forces played a prominent role in Bolsonaro’s government, they have ignored calls for a coup.

However, some army officers discreetly supported the protesters, according to Oswaldo Eustáquio, a former camper, and a federal police officer with knowledge of the situation.

Protesters were allowed to shower inside the building of Poupex, a military real estate lender whose main office is on the grounds of the Army’s headquarters, said Eustáquio, who left the camp in fear of also being arrested.

Poupex claimed that no “strangers” used its indoor showers. The Army said it was unaware of such actions, for which there was no institutional support.

INDIGNATION

Baldin’s speech landed him in trouble with Moraes, who signed his temporary arrest warrant.

Undercover, police searched the camp for three days before spotting Baldin in the Sinop section, the federal police officer said, arresting him after dark on Dec. 6. They went undercover, added the policeman, or “there would be war”.

Baldin told police that he was “afraid of having to return his firearms under the will of the new government”; he did not intend to threaten Lula, nor prevent him from taking office. He said he “has little schooling” and has been working since he was a teenager.

Baldin’s arrest has put the camp on edge.

“It was very symbolic”, said the federal police officer, as it happened outside the Army headquarters: “a stronghold where they thought they were untouchable”.

It has also fueled resentment against Moraes among Bolsonaro supporters.

Moraes’ inquiries have shaken the president and led to the arrest of his allies. Moraes also policed ​​social media, temporarily suspending access to the Telegram messaging app and fining platforms that failed to remove fraudulent content.

Bolsonaristas classify Moraes as an unelected despot who censored freedom of expression and crushed the president’s executive branch. “He thinks he owns Brazil,” said Mello, the TikToker.

Moraes’s office did not respond to a request for comment. The magistrate has defended his actions as necessary measures to protect Brazilian democracy.

On December 9, Bolsonaro broke weeks of post-election silence with an ambiguous message that many saw as encouragement to his protesting supporters. “We are going to win,” he said.

Three days later, Serere Xavante was arrested by Moraes for alleged anti-democratic threats.

His arrest was a turning point.

“There was indignation, anger,” said former camper Eustáquio, who is now also facing an arrest warrant signed by Moraes.

Serere Xavante’s followers chased the vehicle that took him back to the police headquarters. Others from the camp, including George Washington Sousa, soon joined them and together they tried to break into the building.

Serere Xavante’s lawyer, Jessica Tavares, said her client was incited by third parties and regretted his actions.