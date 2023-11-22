The publisher Focus Home Entertainment and the development team Afterburner Studios have announced the start of a collaboration for the creation of a new intellectual property whose rights they will share.

Focus has just announced the production of a new game developed by Asobo Studio, the authors of A Plague Tale: Requiem, while Afterburner Studios has created in 2021 Dreamscapera very well received title on Steam that has surpassed 600,000 players.

The American study, founded in 2018 by three gaming industry veteransnamely Robert Taylor, Ian Cofino and Paul Svoboda, has therefore already demonstrated the ability to create experiences capable of involving users, but with the support of Focus it will certainly be able to express itself at its best.