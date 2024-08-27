Through its user support site, Square Enix announced the new plan that they will follow starting October 4 with Foamstars.

According to official information, Foamastars will be changing its scheme from a full-priced game to free-to-play starting October 4th.

Also, this video game required you to use a PlayStation Plus account to play it, however, as of the aforementioned date, this will no longer be necessary.

To this we must add that whoever wants to, can download this video game for free from the PlayStation Store and play at no additional cost.

This will be a good opportunity for Square Enix to prove how much more they can believe in this title, especially since they’ve already removed all barriers to payment. What we do need to pay attention to is what kind of buying and selling model they’ll have starting in October, because they’ll have to monetize it somehow.

Likewise, we must also be attentive to the way in which the content is announced by seasons. To date, the content for Foamstars They were coming out in a very regular way, but now we must pay attention to how they are revealing themselves.

Foamstars will give a Legacy Gift to those who bought the game and redeemed it on PlayStation Plus

When a title like Foamstars moves from a paid model to free-to-play, it usually gives some sort of incentive to its early players, especially those who purchased the game.

For those who paid full price for Foamstars and redeemed it on PlayStation Plus at launch, Square Enix will be giving them a “Legacy GIft” in the form of the following content:

12 assorted color Bubble Beastie skins

1 an exclusive Slide Board design

1 “legacy” title

What do you think about the future of this competitive multiplayer from Square Enix? Do you think it will get more users?