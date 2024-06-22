Square Enix has just launched the new season of its multiplayer game Foamstars which is named Whip Hop.

This fifth season of Foamstars It is full of many surprises, characters and settings and maps that we are going to present to you and that will surely be to your liking.

We present you a list of everything coming in this fifth season that will surely keep you very busy:

New FOAMSTAR : Ramzey is a close range specialist who corrals enemies using Fleecy and Fluffy to launch bouncing foam balls. Ramzey is available to everyone as a Season Tier 31 reward or unlocked immediately with the Premium Season Pass.

: Ramzey is a close range specialist who corrals enemies using Fleecy and Fluffy to launch bouncing foam balls. Ramzey is available to everyone as a Season Tier 31 reward or unlocked immediately with the Premium Season Pass. Extreme Party : The first is “Shuffle Skill Party”, in which all skills are randomized and players enter combat equipped with other characters’ skills. Next is the “Overlap OK Party”, in which players from the same team can play with the same Foamstar.

: The first is “Shuffle Skill Party”, in which all skills are randomized and players enter combat equipped with other characters’ skills. Next is the “Overlap OK Party”, in which players from the same team can play with the same Foamstar. Two new skins to unlock : Unlock two new skins – a foam gun skin for SOA and a character skin for Jet Justice.

: Unlock two new skins – a foam gun skin for SOA and a character skin for Jet Justice. Ranked Party: We will have two limited-time seasonal events, the Ranked Party Lonestar which is intended for solo players and the Trive Vibe which is for ranked matches for teams.

Where is Foamstars available?

If you are curious to play Foamstars We tell you that the game is available through the PlayStation Store on both PS4 and PS5. The price of this Square Enix title is 29.99 USD and during its launch it was free through the PlayStation Plus service.

It is worth remembering that to play this title you need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

