Foamstars The players don't like it very much either PlayStation despite being given as a gift with the PlayStation Plus subscription (all tiers), nor to criticism . The initial reactions were really negative, improving a little as the days went by, but never reaching a truly positive rating. The user metascore is currently 6.7, with the few critical reviews available being generally very harsh towards the game.

What users say

Foamstars did not convince

In general, almost all players agree that it is an extremely confusing and chaotic game, but the criticisms are very varied, between those who find it unrewarding in killing and those who don't like its too childish nature. It must be said that some appreciate it for this very reason, which might lead one to think of a wrong target to propose it to, rather than a less refined title.

Critics also waver on the same positions. THE votes for now they are few and not particularly brilliant, with Screen Rant's 70 appearing to be the highest. In general, the press has so far underlined how it is a product without infamy and without praise. Metro GameCentral is about a game that seems to desperately want to please, without fully succeeding. Kotaku talks about a rubbish shooter, while CGMagazine says it's not bad, but simply turns out to be uninspired and lacking in content. Everyone highlights the presence of invasive microtransactions, going so far as to speak of an “obscene” monetization system.