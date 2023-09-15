On the occasion of this evening’s State of Play a new trailer Of Foamstars with which the Open Beta Party , i.e. the open beta phase to be played on PS5. Square Enix also took the opportunity to show us some new gameplay of this crackling foam-based Splatoon clone.

Open Beta party details

But now let’s stop talking and let’s see the video:

Here are the details onhours of the Foamstars open beta, as per the official press release:

“Play the FOAMSTARS open beta now!

Anyone with a PS5 can join the party!

START: 09/30/2023 [SAB] 03:00/CEST

END: 02/10/2023 [LUN] 08:59/CEST”

For the rest, we remind you that Foamstars has currently been announced for PS5 and PS4. If you want more details, read our review of the game.