On the occasion of this evening’s State of Play a new trailer Of Foamstarswith which theOpen Beta Party, i.e. the open beta phase to be played on PS5. Square Enix also took the opportunity to show us some new gameplay of this crackling foam-based Splatoon clone.
Open Beta party details
But now let’s stop talking and let’s see the video:
Here are the details onhours of the Foamstars open beta, as per the official press release:
“Play the FOAMSTARS open beta now!
Anyone with a PS5 can join the party!
START: 09/30/2023 [SAB] 03:00/CEST
END: 02/10/2023 [LUN] 08:59/CEST”
For the rest, we remind you that Foamstars has currently been announced for PS5 and PS4. If you want more details, read our review of the game.
#Foamstars #trailer #announces #Open #Beta #Party
Leave a Reply