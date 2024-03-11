













Square Enix announced the availability of the second season of Foamstars, Groovy Disco. This began on March 8 and will be valid until April 12, 2024.

The new wave of content includes an extra character, additional missions and limited-time events.

To the above we must add a wide variety of new cosmetics, some of which are free, while others are paid.

Regarding the new character that arrives with Groovy Disco Foamstars is Coiff Guy, which can be obtained for free as a reward for all players who reach Tier 31 of the Battle Pass.

But it can be unlocked immediately with the Premium Pass. There are also three new missions that delve into the history of this video game and allow you to meet Dark Ramzey, which is a new boss that will be quite a challenge.

Foamstars It still receives two themed modes to celebrate the arrival of the new character. One is the All Coiff Guy party, where each team of players competes as Coiff Guy.

The other is Super Duel Party, where the battles are 1 vs. 1. As we mentioned before there will be two seasonal events for a limited time.

The first is Ranked Party Lonestar, for solo play, and the second is Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe, which is for teams.

Square Enix also announced Happy FriYAY Party, a weekend party to test next season's Foamstar. It also points out that there will be free articles for a limited time each week.

So every Friday the store will offer a new item free and available to everyone. The first week has the Jet Justice Dance A emote.

Fountain: Square Enix.

But with respect to the rest, it will be better to be patient and discover it as the season progresses. Foamstars.

