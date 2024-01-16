A new, unexpected trailer published by Square Enix has revealed the official release date of Foamstarsadrenaline-filled and colorful shooter coming soon on PlayStation 4.And PlayStation 5 next March 5th. Subscribers PlayStation Plus However, they will be able to enjoy the game for free starting from February 6th, and play at no additional cost until the official release, the date from which Foamstars will be available for purchase at €29.99.

The game will be characterized by the presence of different seasons, each of which will offer new aesthetic content, new maps and game modes and also new characters, as well as a premium passoptional, purchasable at €5.99.

In a recent interview, the producer Kosuke Okatani stated that most of the contents of Foamstars was handcrafted by the developers, but that the team also wanted to experiment with using theArtificial intelligence, which was used to create some artwork. Although the work done by the developers represents 99.99% of the game, it is important that companies like Square Enix use new technologies by applying them to the world of video games. In particular, the Midjourney program created the cover of Foamstars.



