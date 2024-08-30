Square Enix today announced that 4v4 online shooter Foamstars will go free-to-play on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 starting October 4 at 3:00 AM PDT. The game will be free to play for all players, regardless of PlayStation Plus membership. Those who have already purchased the game will receive a “Legacy Gift” containing exclusive skins, a Slideboard design, and a title. More details on how to obtain the Legacy Gift will be shared at a later date.

Ahead of the free-to-play launch, Foamstars Season 7, Golden Beats, is currently underway, introducing the new Foamstar Bublo and two new seasonal events: Ranked Party and Extreme Party. The Golden Beats Season Pass offers free rewards, including Bublo, weapon skins, and characters. Players can progress through the season’s levels by completing battles, missions, and weekly challenges. A Premium Season Pass is also available for $5.99, which immediately unlocks all rewards up to the player’s current level.